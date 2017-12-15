Don't say 'beg', we are a free nation: Venkaiah Naidu's suggestion to Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu brought minor changes in the conduct of the Rajya Sabha on the first day on Friday after taking over as its Chairman, asking ministers and members not to use colonial terms while laying papers on the table.

Presiding over the Upper House proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Naidu said no one should use the word "I beg to" while laying papers on the table.

"Just say I raise to lay on the table" the listed papers, he said. "No need to beg... This is independent India."

He made the observation after the ministers called to lay the listed papers on the table, began their sentences by saying "I beg to lay on the table the papers listed against my name in today's revised list of business."

Naidu was, however, quick to clarify that this was only a suggestion and not an order.

This was not only the change that Naidu brought in on the first day as the presiding officer of the House. He also stood up while reading out obituary references.

His predecessors Hamid Ansari and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat used to read the obituary references while being seated.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan too stands while reading out obituary references.

Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. Vice President is also the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.