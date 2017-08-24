close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Don't subordinate India to US, CPI-M tells government

CPI-M has said that the Modi government was getting into a deeper strategic embrace with the US.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:08

New Delhi: Saying the Modi government was getting into a deeper strategic embrace with the US, the CPI-M has alleged that this will prove to be a serious threat to India's sovereignty and independence.

"The subordination of India's military and strategic resources to the US is a serious threat to the country's sovereignty and independence," an editorial in the CPI-M journal People's Democracy said. 

"It appears (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will do his utmost to endear himself to the Trump establishment," the editorial said.

The editorial said it was reported that US Defence Secretary General James Mattis was expected to visit India later this year. 

"The plan is to inaugurate the logistics exchange agreement (LEMOA) by refuelling and servicing the air force plane which will bring him to India. LEMOA is an agreement which facilitates the use of Indian bases by American war planes and naval ships. 

"The growing military entanglement with the US comes in the background of the continuing stand-off with China on the Doklam Plateau. The US realises that this is an opportune time to further draw in India into its strategic net. 

"The US is pressing India to broaden the annual Malabar exercises by including Australia. This would make it a quadrilateral exercise involving the two closest allies of the US - Japan and Australia - apart from India.

"The Modi government has also taken steps to open up defence production in India to the US arms companies with its decision to open up all key sectors of weapons production to Indian corporate and foreign multinational companies," it said. 

TAGS

IndiaUnited StatesCPI-MBJPNDA government

From Zee News

Girl, 9, raped by minor friend in Delhi
Delhi

Girl, 9, raped by minor friend in Delhi

India

China questions India’s move to build new road in Ladakh, w...

B S Yeddyurappa seeks CM&#039;s resignation, demands CBI probe in DySP&#039;s alleged suicide
Karnataka

B S Yeddyurappa seeks CM's resignation, demands CBI pr...

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: 30 days parole granted to convict Perarivalan for treatment of father
Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: 30 days parole granted to...

SC ruling on right to privacy has no direct impact on WhatsApp, Facebook: Expert
Internet & Social Media

SC ruling on right to privacy has no direct impact on Whats...

UK firefighters feel heat over piglet BBQ
World

UK firefighters feel heat over piglet BBQ

List of all the smartphones availing Android 8.0 Oreo update
Technology

List of all the smartphones availing Android 8.0 Oreo updat...

Russia says Donald Trump&#039;s new strategy for Afghanistan is &#039;dead end&#039;
World

Russia says Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanista...

AIADMK chief whip calls for disqualification of 19 MLAs, Speaker Dhanapal sends notice to rebels
Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief whip calls for disqualification of 19 MLAs, Sp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Right to privacy verdict: Here is the full text of Supreme Court's landmark judgment

Right to privacy: Here is all you need to know about the case and argument

Digital disclosures do not undermine privacy expectations

Chinks in an ‘invincible’ armour

Triple Talaq verdict: Supreme Court relied on these Quran verses in its landmark judgment