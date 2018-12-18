हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Agra

Don't you know my power: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary 'threatens' SDM in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP MLA can also be heard calling the SDM a 'servant'.

Don&#039;t you know my power: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary &#039;threatens&#039; SDM in Uttar Pradesh

AGRA: Fatehpur Sikri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary has been caught on camera threatening Kerawali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh and boasting his 'power' as a politician. "Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy," he can be heard saying in a video.

He can also be heard calling Garima a 'servant'. "You are working against the government. Do you want to show me that you are an SDM?.. A servant (Aap sarkar ke virudh kaam kar rahi hain…humein dikhaana chahti hain aap SDM hain? Ek naukar)

The MLA had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues in the area. The incident took place on Monday.

As the MLA kept shouting, some in the crowd can be heard saying "SDM zindabad". 

No complaint in connection with the altercation has reportedly been filed by either of the concerned persons as yet.

