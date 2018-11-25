Doors of judiciary open if you don't trust governor's decision, says Jitendra Singh on J&K assembly dissolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday responded on the dissolving of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Jitendra said that it is not the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) work culture to interfere in the constitutional organisation's work, news agency ANI reported.

Jitendra added that it is the governor's discretion and the decision should be trusted. He said that if you don't trust the governor's decision then it is a democracy and the door of the judiciary are always open.

Earlier on November 22, Veteran politician Sharad Yadav said that the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly a "murder of democracy".

"Democracy has been murdered in J&K by dissolving the assembly. I oppose and condemn the dissolution," said Yadav, currently heading his political outfit Loktantri Janata Dal, which he formed after parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in 2016.

Jitendra's comment comes after the Jammu and Kashmir's assembly was dissolved on November 21 by governor Satya Pal Malik.

The development came after Sajad Lone, the leader of the People's Conference, staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers.

In a letter to Governor Malik, Lone, whose party has two MLAs, including himself, claimed that he has the support of more than required number of legislators in the assembly to be able to form a government.

"Following our telephonic conversation regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature...," Lone said.

Lone said he would submit the letter of support from the BJP legislature party and other members supporting the government headed by him as and when asked to do so.

"I assure your Excellency that with the support I have from the BJP and other members of state legislature, I will form a strong and politically stable government for restoring peace, harmony and prosperity in the state and would work towards overall development in all three regions of the state," Lone said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti too staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.

However, reacting to the J&K Governor's order dissolving the state assembly, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that his party had been pressing for the dissolution of the assembly but it was not considered.

''JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba's letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears,'' Omar said in a tweet.

The Congress party suspected the BJP's hand behind Governor's order dissolving the state assembly.

''I said this afternoon also that it's just a suggestion and no final decision has been taken yet (on PDP-NC-Congress alliance). BJP dissolved the assembly even though only a proposal was made,'' senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof Saifuddin Soz of Congress said, ''Mehbooba Ji should move court as what Governor has done on Centre's instructions is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Governor only after Congress and NC supported PDP and Governor should've given her a chance.''

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently has 29 MLAs in the 87-member house.

The National Conference led by Omar Abdullah has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress party 12.