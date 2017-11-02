'Double standards' will only undermine efforts to combat terror: India on China's stand on Azhar

New Delhi: Expressing strong displeasure over China's repeated blocking of UN Security Council's move to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India on Thursday said 'selective approach' to the issue will undermine the global efforts to combat terror.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was deeply disappointed by China's decision to block the UN move once again.

'India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine international community’s resolve to combat terrorism,' it said in a statement.

Without naming China, it further said that once again, 'a single country blocked international consensus' on designating an 'acknowledged terrorist'.

It said that it hoped realisation would soon dawn (on China) that 'accommodating terror from a narrow objective is both 'short-sighted and counterproductive'.

The MEA reaction comes after China again decided to block the UN move against Azhar.

The US, France and the UK have supported India at the UN on the Masood Azhar issue.