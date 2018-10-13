हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Dr Ambedkar University holds first students' council polls

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: The first students' council polls of the Dr BR Ambedkar University were held peacefully on Wednesday, officials said.

The approximate voter turnout in the three campuses of the university was 40 per cent (Kashmere Gate), 40 per cent (Karampura) and 55 per cent (Lodhi Road), the varsity officials said.

"The response is very encouraging considering the fact that the university is non-residential and students came from far off places to cast their vote," they added.

The election went off peacefully sans any dispute, they said.

DelhiAmbedkar UniversityAUDPollsElections

