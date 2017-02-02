Dr Subhash Chandra slams Punjab govt for drug menace; exposes 'liars' Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Jalandhar: Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra has exposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and appealed to the people of Punjab to not trust them with their vote.

He also touched upon the issue of the drug abuse in Punjab, lashing out at the SAD-BJP government for failing to control drug abuse despite being in power for 10 years.

The Essel Group Chairman noted that the problem of drugs is the biggest issue in Punjab.

Speaking at a function organised by Aggarwal Sabha here yesterday, Dr Chandra said he was among the prominent people who had backed Kejriwal in his early days, only to be left disappointed.

“Of (Anna) Hazare, Soli Sorabjee, myself and Aamir Khan, all of us who were among the 12 who backed Kejriwal, no one is with him now,” he said, adding that he had even provided financial support to him before he formed the AAP.

“We had high hopes of him; he can promise anything, don't vote for him...rest, you can vote for anyone,” Dr Chandra said.

Later, interacting with students at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in the city, Dr Chandra revealed his old association with Kejriwal.

“Mr Arvind Kejriwal is my prodigy. I helped since 2004-5 to 2014. I helped him in everything. The only trust he has registered in his life, other than Aam Aadmi Party; has two patron trustees one is me and other is Smt Indu Jain, Chairperson of The Times of India. We are the only two, that's on record,” he said.

“I have helped him (Kejriwal) financially, I have helped in every possible way. Sisodia used to be my reporter in Zee News. He took his full and final settlement only in 2013,” Dr Chandra added.

“They cannot be trusted. Period. Not in the case of women, not in the case of poor people, no nothing,” Dr Chandra stressed.

Dr Chandra said that Kejriwal and Sisodia were the biggest liars he had come across in his 66 years of life.

Later Dr Chandra tweeted: "I was asked my views on the Delhi govt. I told the students that I had helped Arvind even before his Magsaysay Award in every possible way."

“Initially Arvind Kejriwal had only one trust registered with him and I along with Smt. Indu Jain were the Sanrakshak Trustees of it.”

“I helped Arvind for many year and I can say that he is the biggest liar I have seen in my entire 66 years. He can go to any extent.”

“Manish Sisodia was a reporter with Zee in 2002. Arvind asked me to let Manish help him for few years in Poorna Swaraj Abhiyan.”

“Manish believed अगर कामयाब नहीं हुआ तो वापस आऊँगा, as he was unsure of his political career,he came for his ful&final settlement only in 2013.”

“They cannot be trusted and through this I certainly want to tell the people of Punjab to not trust Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.”