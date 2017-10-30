Dramatic video captures moment IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal, killing 7

New Delhi: A new video posted on a social media platform captures the dramatic moment of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh early this month, killing seven military personnel on board.

The Mi-17 V5 chopper was flying to Yangtse to drop off kerosene jerry cans at a forward Army camp when it crashed around 6 AM near Tawang on October 6.

The clip shows the parachute of one of the cans getting entangled with the tail rotor of the chopper which then separates from the helicopter.

The video confirms the cause of the tragic crash.

The chopper, flown by two experienced IAF pilots, was at an altitude of 17,000 feet when it crashed. A helicopter cannot fly without its tail rotor.

The crash site is located at about four-to-five hours drive from Tawang.

The Russian Mil Mi-17 helicopter has served as one of the mainstays of the Indian Air Force's rotorcraft fleet. It is used in a wide range of terrains and operations, including relief and rescue missions.

The crash took place a day ahead of the Air Force Day.

Those who died were Wing Commander B Upadhyay, Squadron Leader S Tiwari, Master Warrant Officer AK Singh and Sergeants Gautam and Satish Kumar and army soldiers HN Deka and E Balaji.