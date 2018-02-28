DRDO invites applicants for the posts of Technician Apprentice – Here are the details

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has 30 vacant posts for the position of 'Technician Apprentice' and is inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply.

The job location is Baleshwar and the last date to submit the applications is March 28, 2018.

According to the DRDO notification, freshers are eligible to apply and the selected applicants will receive a salary of Rs 3,542/- per month.

The essential qualifications for the position include:

Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering/IT

Diploma in Electronics Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Civil Engineering

The walk-in interview will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur-756025, Balasore (Odisha) and the selections will be based on either the written exam or the interview.

How to Apply:

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions can report at the given time and place, along with all the original copies of their certificates/documents in support of their qualifications/age/caste/experience(s) and duly completed application in the enclosed prescribed PROFORMA with a recent colour passport photograph pasted on it, along with one self attested copy of each certificates/documents/testimonials.