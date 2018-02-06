DRDO Recruitment 2018: Several vacant JRF, Research Associate positions announced @drdo.gov.in, @rac.gov.in | Walk-in interview on February 15

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has rescheuled the walk-in interview for Junior Research Fellows to February 15, 2018. The organisation has earlier released recruitment notification for the year 2018, inviting applications for several vacant positions of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate.

The walk-in interviews will begin at 9 am on Thursday, February 15, 2018. The interview venue is: RAC, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi -110054. Candidates will be allowed to enter the interview venue till 11 am.

DRDO vacant position details:

Junior Research Fellow (Chandigarh) – 10 Posts

Research Associate (Chandigarh) – 01 Post

Junior Research Fellow (Gwalior) – 07 Posts

Earlier, the DRDO has released a notification to hire JRF and Research Associates for the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), Leh-Ladakh. The walk-in interviews for the same will be held on February 16, 2018 at Chandigarh.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates applying for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) must possess a first class degree in M.Sc. – Agronomy / Soil Science / Horticulture / Seed Technology / Plant Breeding / and Genetics / Vegetable Science / Botany / Zoology / Animal Husbandry / Bio-Chemistry / Biotechnology / Micro-biology / Plant Pathology / Plant Physiology / Agriculture Entomology and must be NET Qualified.

2. Candidates applying for the post of Research Associate (RA) must possess a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in the disciplines of Analytical Chemistry / Natural Product Chemistry / Biochemistry with hands-on experience in HPLC, FTIR and LC-MS.

