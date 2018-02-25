हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DRDO successfully flew Rustom 2 at ATR in Karnataka: WATCH

This was the first flight of Rustom 2 in user configuration with higher power engine.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 16:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully flew its newly-developed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Rustom 2 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka.

The DRDO also posted a video of the test flight of Rustom 2 on its Twitter handle.

In a release, the DRDO confirmed that it successfully flew Rustom 2 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga on Sunday. 

''This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal, '' the DRDO release said.

Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr S Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System Dr CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics & Communication Systems Ms J Manjula along with senior scientists witnessed the flight and congratulated the Rustom 2 team.

DRDO's Aeronautical Test Range is located in Chitradurga's Chalakere in Karnataka.

The DRDO had first displayed Rustom 2 at Defexp-2014 in the national capital.

Defexp-2014, the DRDO showcased a number of systems that were indigenously designed and developed to meet the stringent requirements of Indian Armed Force (IAF).

With a focus on future war machines, the DRDO  has taken up the responsibility of developing unmanned systems for the three services, and some of them have already been introduced into services. 

The Medium  Altitude  Long  Endurance  (MALE)  RUSTOM-2,  the  Unmanned  Aerial  Vehicle,  Confined  Space  ROV  (CSROV),  weaponised  DAKSH  (UGV),  the  mini  UAV  NETRA integrated  with  Radiation  Sensor that  can  detect Radiation  Hazards  &  Leakages  and  the  Autonomous  Underwater  Vehicle  (AUV)  were some  of  those displayed  by the DRDO at Defexpo-2014.

(With Agency inputs) 

     

