DRDO successfully flew Rustom 2 at ATR in Karnataka: WATCH

Bengaluru: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully flew its newly-developed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Rustom 2 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka.

This was the first flight of Rustom 2 in user configuration with higher power engine.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flew its Rustom 2, the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine, at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga's Chalakere #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fuj396bkLm — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

The DRDO also posted a video of the test flight of Rustom 2 on its Twitter handle.

In a release, the DRDO confirmed that it successfully flew Rustom 2 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga on Sunday.

''This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal, '' the DRDO release said.

Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr S Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System Dr CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics & Communication Systems Ms J Manjula along with senior scientists witnessed the flight and congratulated the Rustom 2 team.

DRDO's Aeronautical Test Range is located in Chitradurga's Chalakere in Karnataka.

The DRDO had first displayed Rustom 2 at Defexp-2014 in the national capital.

Defexp-2014, the DRDO showcased a number of systems that were indigenously designed and developed to meet the stringent requirements of Indian Armed Force (IAF).

With a focus on future war machines, the DRDO has taken up the responsibility of developing unmanned systems for the three services, and some of them have already been introduced into services.

The Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) RUSTOM-2, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Confined Space ROV (CSROV), weaponised DAKSH (UGV), the mini UAV NETRA integrated with Radiation Sensor that can detect Radiation Hazards & Leakages and the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) were some of those displayed by the DRDO at Defexpo-2014.

(With Agency inputs)