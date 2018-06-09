हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Dreaded gangster Rajesh Bharti, three aides killed in encounter with police in Delhi's Chhatarpur

The shoot-out, which went on for 25 minutes, also left six police personnel and a gang member injured.

Dreaded gangster Rajesh Bharti, three aides killed in encounter with police in Delhi&#039;s Chhatarpur
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Four criminals including wanted gangster Rajesh Bharti were gunned down in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special cell in Chhatarpur area on Saturday. The shoot-out, which went on for 25 minutes, also left six police personnel and a gang member injured.

The gang members were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid that resulted in the death of the four criminals.

Bharti a hardened criminal and wanted in several cases had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police. He was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh.

According to a police officer, Bharti along with three of his gang members was killed, while a fifth was injured. Two of the dead were identified as Sanjeev Vidrohi and Umesh. 

The condition of two policemen is said to be critical and they have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital.

A lone gang member along and four police personnel have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma centre.

"Four criminals killed and eight policemen have sustained injuries, six of these policemen have suffered bullet injuries. We'll give further details in a while," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
DelhiDelhi shootoutDelhi encounterDelhi gangsterRajesh Bharti

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close