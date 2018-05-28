Dream about earthquake triggers stampede at Bihar Sharif railway station, 100 injured

In a shocking incident, at least 100 students got injured in a stampede triggered by a rumour about an earthquake. The incident occurred on Saturday night at railway station in Bihar Sharif in Bihar where reportedly 6000 students had converged to appear for ITI entrance examination the next day.

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, one of the students saw a dream about an earthquake and started shouting about the same. This triggered a stampede at the railway station wherein over 100 got injured.

The report said that at least 58 students suffered serious injuries and were rushed to nearby civil hospital. This led to commotion in the emergency ward of the hospital. The students were, however, discharged after being given first aid and medication.

As the rumour about the earthquake triggered the stampede, local police personnel rushed to the railway station and brought the situation under control.

Prabhat Khabar quoted senior hospital official Dr Shailendra Kumar as saying that eight to 10 paramedics were put on duty along with senior doctors. He also said that there was no shortage of medicine despite the commotion.