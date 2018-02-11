Dream of 'new India' will be achieved by empowering youth with technology, says PM Modi in Dubai

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that 65% of India's population was under 35 and the dream of a new India will be achieved by empowering the youth with technology.

Addressing the World Government Summit he said, "It is a matter of pride for not only me but also the 125 crore people of India that I have been called as the chief guest at the World Government Summit."

He added, "In terms of technology, a desert has been transformed. It's a miracle. We must make technology a means of development, not a means of destruction. Technology has empowered common man via minimum government, maximum governance. In E-governance, E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity."

"Technology has fundamentally altered the existence of man for the better, and has improved the quality of life. Some people are radicalising the cyberspace with the use of technology. Technology should be used for development, not destruction. Technology should be used for development, not destruction," he further said.

"The motto of the Indian government is Sabka Saath. Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said.

Listing the achievements of his government, the Prime Minister said, "India is focusing on the key sectors of today to empower 1.25 billion people, 1/6 of humanity, contributing to the development of mankind as a whole," and added, "India's satellite programme crossed the century mark, with some of the lowest costs in the world. The cost of our Mars orbital programme is 7 Rupees per KM, less than the budget of a Hollywood film."

"We need to follow the six R s that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead to rejoice meaning 'Anand' (happiness)," PM Modi pointed out.

Dubai, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India's relations with the UAE was much more than that of a buyer and a seller as he hailed the country's growing ties with the Gulf countries as "deep, broad and vibrant."

Addressing the members of the Indian community at the Dubai Opera House here on the second day of his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi said his government was trying to bring India to a global benchmark.

"Today, be it the UAE or other Gulf nations, our relation with them is not just that of a buyer and a seller. It has become much more," Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured the Indian community that his government will work to bring to reality their dreams.

"India's leap in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better. We will do whatever it takes to make it possible," he told the gathering.

Modi hailed his government's bold decisions like demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).