Drinking in public places in Goa to attract hefty fine

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that drinking alcohol at public places in the state will attract heavy fine from August 1, 2018. The fine for littering and carrying plastic bags will also go up from Rs 100 to Rs 2500 the next month onwards, the Chief Minister added.

Parrikar's statement came while he was addressing a gathering after opening the incubation centre at the state-run Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

"There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath which is developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer," he said.

The chief minister said, "There will be heavy fine for drinking in public from the next month. We will implement the decision from August 15 onwards".

"I think that is the only way we can control this menace," he said.

Parrikar also lashed out at the citizens who dump flowers by wrapping them in plastic in the Mandovi river after offering them to God.

"Every day we get the old bridge cleaned up. Every day I see some flowers being thrown on it. People think that they are doing great religious service by throwing flower in the water. You can throw flowers in water but not in plastic bags. Half the flowers are thrown on the footpath on the bridge," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

