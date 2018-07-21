हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Driving to Uttarakhand hills? Met department warns of very heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand will get heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday and locals and tourists are being advised to exercise caution.

Representational image

Your long awaited road-trip to hill stations in Uttarakhand may turn into a dampener as the Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state on Sunday and Monday.

The India Meteorological Department in Dehradun has predicted heavy rainfall across the state on Saturday night while the next two days could see the intensity increasing manifold. The department has warned locals and travellers to exercise maximum caution, especially while taking mountain routes.

Landslides are a common occurrence in the Monsoon season in the state with many roads getting regularly blocked due to falling stones and boulders. Apart from posing a threat to life, heavy rainfall also makes it a challenge to drive in mountainous terrain.

Drivers are advised to either avoid being on hilly roads during heavy rainfall or take precautions such as taking main roads, carrying emergency supplies, and getting their vehicles thoroughly inspected before making journeys uphill.

