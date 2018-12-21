हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Johnson and Johnson

Drug regulators visit Johnson and Johnson's facilities, collect samples

The baddi plant of J&J in Himachal Pradesh is under probe for having asbestos in the talc powder.

Drug regulators visit Johnson and Johnson&#039;s facilities, collect samples

New Delh: Drug regulators Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have visited a few of Johnson and Johnson facilities and collected tests and samples, said the organisation on Wednesday. "Today, a few of our facilities were visited by the CDSCO and local FDA authorities and we are fully cooperating with them by providing tests and samples," it said in a statement.

A recent report by Reuters had revealed that Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder contains cancer-causing asbestos. The organisation has denied the accusation and stated that the product does not contain the substance. "We have scientific evidence to prove that our talcum powder is safe and beneficial to use. We unequivocally stand by the safety of our products are fully compliant with regulatory standards and requirements in India and will continue to work with the regulatory authorities," it added.

A spokesperson for J&J said that FDA and CDSCO had earlier confirmed that their products comply with the Indian standards and are free of asbestos. "It is important to understand that the safety of cosmetic talc is based on a long history of safe use and decades of research and clinical evidence by independent researchers and scientific review boards across the world," the spokesperson said.

