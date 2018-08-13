Drunk coach attendant, two others misbehave with woman in Rajdhani Express

In yet another case of crime against women, a female passenger in a Rajdhani Express train has alleged that she was misbehaved with while travelling from Delhi to Patna. The police have arrested a coach attendant and two others in connection with the case.

The woman was reportedly travelling in B-6 bogie of Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Rajdhani Express, when the coach attendant and two others misbehaved with her. She has alleged that all three accused were in inebriated condition when they misbehaved with her inside the train compartment.

Though she objected strongly to their act, the three did not pay any heed and continued to misbehave with her. According to the woman, they also made attempts to snatch some of her belongings.

She somehow managed to protect herself and later registered a complaint against them. All the three accused were arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel soon after the train reached its destination, Rajendra Nagar.

According to a report in Live Cities, the accused have been identified as Kishore Kumar, who is the coach attendant, Bunty Kumar and Preetam Kumar. The report said that one more accused was involved in the incident, but he managed to flee before the police could arrest him.

The police have begun an investigation into the allegations levelled on the accused by the woman.

This is not the first such case reported in a train. In July, a woman travelling from Patna to Delhi in Rajdhani Express had alleged that a fellow passenger had tried to molest her in the train. The accused was later identified as a soldier of the Indian Army. The incident had reportedly occurred at night, following which the accused was arrested by GRP personnel soon after the Rajdhani Express reached Mughalsari junction, which is now called Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.