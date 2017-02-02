close
'Drunk' girl creates ruckus in market in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur; video goes viral - WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 00:33
Kanpur: This video is going viral on social media.

The video shows an allegedly drunk teenage girl creating ruckus in a market of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. 

The girl, who was accompanied by her friend, hit a vehicle while she was riding a two-wheeler. 

The girl was taken to the nearest police station, where her medical tests were conducted.

(VIDEO COURTESY: ANI)

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 20:22

