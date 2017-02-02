'Drunk' girl creates ruckus in market in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur; video goes viral - WATCH
Kanpur: This video is going viral on social media.
The video shows an allegedly drunk teenage girl creating ruckus in a market of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.
The incident took place on Tuesday night.
The girl, who was accompanied by her friend, hit a vehicle while she was riding a two-wheeler.
The girl was taken to the nearest police station, where her medical tests were conducted.
