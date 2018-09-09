हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Drunk man drives car on Delhi footpath, kills 2

The driver, Devesh, who works in a software firm, was arrested from the spot.


Representational image

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of drunken driving, a 25-year-old man drove his car on a footpath in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, killing two men and injuring two others in the early hours on Sunday, the police said.

The driver, Devesh, who works in a software firm, was arrested from the spot, they added.

Police said the incident happened around 4.30 am. Devesh told police he was driving from Paschim Vihar towards the airport where he was supposed to meet a friend.

Devesh was in an inebriated condition and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of his Honda Civic car and ended up driving it over the footpath near Rajouri Garden flyover where four men were sleeping. 

Two of them died while two others were grievously injured, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver.

The police said the accused has been booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years. 

