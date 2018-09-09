हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Drunk man speeds over footpath, kills 2 in Delhi

A car accident killed two people and injured another two in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area in the wee hours on Sunday. 

Drunk man speeds over footpath, kills 2 in Delhi

The 23-year-old driver of the car, Devesh, was drunk when he rammed on a footpath where four people had been sleeping. 

The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Sunday. 

The victims were taken to the nearest ESI Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead while the other two were seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as Noora and Shukla while Ram Singh and Gambhir remained injured and were admitted in the hospital.

The driver was suspected to be drunk and the medical reports confirm the same. Devesh had been driving the vehicle without the driver's licence. 

Speaking to Zee News, West District DCP Monika Bharadwaj said, "Medical reports confirm that Devesh was Drunk and he didn't even have the driver's licence. We have registered a case under section 304 and the accused has been arrested.

Ram Singh, one of the injured told the police that he had been sleeping with three others on a footpath when around 4.30 am, a speeding white car lost control and came on to the footpath over the sleeping persons. 

