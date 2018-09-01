हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

Drunk man urinates on woman passenger's seat in Air India's New York-Delhi flight, probe ordered

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, has asked Air India to investigate the matter.

Drunk man urinates on woman passenger&#039;s seat in Air India&#039;s New York-Delhi flight, probe ordered

New Delhi: A man onboard in an Air India international flight allegedly urinated on the seat of a fellow woman passenger. The incident which took place on Thursday prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a report from the national carrier. 

The accused is said to be under the influence of alcohol. The Delhi-bound Air India flight AI 102 flight was coming from New York.

Following the incident, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, has asked Air India to investigate the matter.

The daughter of the woman passenger took to Twitter and narrated the incident on Friday evening. "@Suresh Prabhu, @Sushma Swaraj @Air India. 30th Aug AI102 JFK to Delhi, seat36D. My mother travelling alone had to face extreme shock and trauma when a drunk passenger post dinner service fumbled across to her seat, removed his pants and urinated on her seat! Please look into urgently," Indrani Ghosh tweeted.

Accusing Air India of only changing her mother's seat after the incident, she said in response to a tweet from activist Kavita Krishnan, "My mother while waiting in her wheelchair at Delhi airport (for her connecting flight), saw him (the accused passenger) walk away."

Following the incident, junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha directed Air India to follow up the matter immediately and report back to the ministry and aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"@airindiain please follow up immediately and report back to MoCA/DGCA. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience," Sinha said in his tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

