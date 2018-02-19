DSEK recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 2,601 teacher, lecturer vacancies; apply at dsek.nic.in

New Delhi: The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of lecturers and teachers on a contractual basis. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – dsek.nic.in by tomorrow, February 20.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2601

Name of the posts

Teachers: 1,590

Lectures: 1,011

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have acquired a bachelor's degree in education (B.Ed) or master's degree in education (M.Ed) from a recognised university or institute.

Selection procedure

Teacher: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification.

Lecturer: The selection will be done on the basis of the candidate's performance in the screening test, MPhil, PhD, NET/SET and teaching experience.

Examination fee

An examination fee of Rs 100 needs to be paid by the candidates for the registration procedure.

How to apply

The application form in prescribed format along with other relevant documents is required to be submitted to the office of concerned chief education officer.

Important Date

Last date to apply: February 20

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.