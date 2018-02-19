DSEK recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 2,601 teacher, lecturer vacancies; apply at dsek.nic.in
Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – dsek.nic.in by tomorrow, February 20.
New Delhi: The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of lecturers and teachers on a contractual basis. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – dsek.nic.in by tomorrow, February 20.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 2601
Name of the posts
Teachers: 1,590
Lectures: 1,011
Eligibility criteria
Candidates should have acquired a bachelor's degree in education (B.Ed) or master's degree in education (M.Ed) from a recognised university or institute.
Selection procedure
Teacher: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification.
Lecturer: The selection will be done on the basis of the candidate's performance in the screening test, MPhil, PhD, NET/SET and teaching experience.
Examination fee
An examination fee of Rs 100 needs to be paid by the candidates for the registration procedure.
How to apply
The application form in prescribed format along with other relevant documents is required to be submitted to the office of concerned chief education officer.
Important Date
Last date to apply: February 20
For more details, candidates can visit the official website.