Delhi university

DU Admission 2018: BA programme cut-off soars across colleges, language courses offer respite

Lady Shri Ram College once again issued the highest cut-off – 98.75 per cent for BA (programme).

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) released five cut-off lists for various streams for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year. Unlike previous years, where BA English (Hons) or B Sc (Hons) witnessed the highest cut-offs, this year, the cut-offs soared for BA programme.

However, hope emerged from languages courses, cut-offs touching 85% in Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu. The cut-off for Hindi (Hons) remained as low as 84% in popular colleges like Indraprastha College for Women and Sri Venkateswara College.

The total number of 2,78,544 applicants – including 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 – have registered for admission.

Lady Shri Ram College once again issued the highest cut-off – 98.75 per cent for BA (programme). Delhi College of Arts and Commerce or DCAC issued a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.

In science stream this year, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc(Hons) in Computer Science course.

St Stephen's College was the first to release its cut-off. For commerce students, the cut-off for Economics (Hons) was pegged at 98.75 per cent, and 98 and 97.5 per cent for humanities and science students respectively. The cut-off for English (Hons) was 97.5 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce today released its first cut-off for B.Com Honours and BA Hons in Economics for the academic year 2018-19 with the highest score being 97.75 and 98.50 per cent respectively for general category.

With PTI inputs

