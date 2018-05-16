DU Admission 2018: St Stephen's to begin admission process from May 21

NEW DELHI: Delhi University affiliated St Stephen's College has announced that admissions to its undergraduate courses will begin on May 21.

"Applications for undergraduate admissions will be available online from May 21 onwards," said a notification issued by the college.

Being a religious minority college, St. Stephen's follows a different admission process, however, students first have to register themselves in the Delhi University admission portal along with an admission fee.

After a form number is generated, a student can apply to the college online using his/her email ID.

Later, students, who clear the cut-offs, will also have to take up a written test and an interview, unlike admission to other undergraduate colleges.

Delhi University began the registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses offered by its affiliated colleges yesterday.