Delhi university

DU Admissions: 80 out of 94 marginalised students from Telangana get through top colleges after first cut-off

The students, who studied in social welfare and tribal welfare schools in Telangana, had applied in colleges like Ramjas college, Hindu college, Hans Raj College and Lady Shri Ram College.

Representational image (IANS photo)

New Delhi: Out of 94, as many as 80 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) made to premier institutions under Delhi University this year. They belong to SC, ST and OBC communities.

Notably, most of them grabbed seats in general quota.

Delhi University released its first cut-off list for the academic year 2018-19 on June 19, Tuesday. The second cut-off list is expected on June 25, Monday.

The versity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15 while the registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The maximum number of applicants out of nearly 3 lakh registrations for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses are from the national Capital, according to the varsity's admission portal. 

Delhi is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, the data showed.

The least number of applicants are from Karnataka, followed by Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, according to the figures shared by the varsity.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

