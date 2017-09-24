DU professor insults goddess Durga on Facebook, calls her 'a prostitute'

New Delhi: An assistant professor of Delhi University (DU) has been accused of using obscene terms and demeaning Hindu goddess Durga in his Facebook post.

Taking to Facebook, the professor Kedar Kumar Mandal yesterday wrote,"Durga is the very much sexy prostitute in the Indian mythology."

Here's is the screenshot of Mandal's controversial Facebook post.

A teachers' body registered a police complaint against the professor of Dayal Singh College. Mandal had posted the controversial post on September 22 at around 6.43 PM which he later deleted.

On Saturday, BJP affiliated teacher's body National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) filed a case at the Lodhi Colony police station.

Student organisations like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have strongly criticised the post demanding immediate dismissal of the professor from DU administration