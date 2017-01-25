Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media

Dubai: The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on Wednesday night in Indian Tricolour to mark the 68th Republic Day of India.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on internet, it became a huge buzz on social media websites.

Tweeting the pictures, Vikas Swarup, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India, said, "A dazzling testament to an enduring friendship. @BurjKhalifa lights up in the tiranga, on eve of Crown Prince attend'g India's Republic Day (sic)."

A dazzling testament to an enduring friendship. @BurjKhalifa lights up in the tiranga, on eve of Crown Prince attend'g India's Republic Day pic.twitter.com/FfpjJ0aH4E — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2017

The official page of Burj Khalifa, also tweeted out the pictures.

Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India pic.twitter.com/p8gfl1mr9X — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 25, 2017

Earlier, the official page of Burj Khalifa had tweeted, "Burj Khalifa to light up in India's flag in 15 minutes! (sic)."

The lighting comes as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the guest of honour for India`s Republic Day on Thursday.

He was ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and held talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides inked a number of agreements.