During Vladimir Putin's visit, India and Russia exchanged 8 agreements: Here's the list

New Delhi: India on Friday signed several deals at the Hyderabad House following a wide-range of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking forward the Defence cooperation to a new height, the two nations signed the much-awaited agreement for the purchase of five S-400 Triumph air defence missile systems. The deal was signed on the sidelines of the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sl No. Name of the MoU/Agreement/Treaty 1 Protocol for consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and MEA for the period 2019-2023 2 Memorandum of Understanding Between the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russia Federation and the National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog) 3 Memorandum of Understanding Between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Federal Space Agency of Russia ‘Roscosmos’ on Joint Activities in the Field of Human Spaceflight Programme 4 Memorandum of Cooperation Between the Indian and Russian Railways 5 Action plan for Prioritization and Implementation of Cooperation Areas in the Nuclear Field 6 Memorandum of Understanding Between the Russian Ministry of Transport and Indian Railways in the Development Cooperation in Transport Education 7 Memorandum of understanding between the national small industries corporation (NSIC), of India and the Russian small and medium business corporation (RSMB), on cooperation in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises 8 Cooperation Agreement in the Fertilizers Sector between the Russian Direct Investment Fund" ("RDIF”); PJSC Phosagro (PhosAgro) and Indian Potash Limited (IPL)

The last annual summit was held on June 1, 2017, during the visit of the prime minister to Russia.

In May, PM Modi had travelled to Russian coastal city of Sochi for an informal summit with Putin during which they discussed a range of crucial issues.