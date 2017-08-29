Duronto Express derailment: Here's full list of affected trains
Seven AC coaches and the engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express (train no 12290) derailed near Titwala at 6:30 am on Tuesday.
Mumbai: The railway authorities have released a list of trains, that have been affected after the derailment of seven coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala's Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Following is the list of diverted trains:
12859 CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Exp (JCO 29.8.2017) diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Manmad
Kasara and Asangaon suburban trains are running up to Titwala only.
