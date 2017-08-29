Duronto Express derailment: Here's full list of affected trains

Mumbai: The railway authorities have released a list of trains, that have been affected after the derailment of seven coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala's Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Following is the list of diverted trains:

12859 CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Exp (JCO 29.8.2017) diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Manmad

Kasara and Asangaon suburban trains are running up to Titwala only.

The list will be updated accordingly.