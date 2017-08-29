close
Duronto Express derailment: Here's full list of affected trains

Seven AC coaches and the engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express (train no 12290) derailed near Titwala at 6:30 am on Tuesday. ​

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 09:28
Duronto Express derailment: Here&#039;s full list of affected trains
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: The railway authorities have released a list of trains, that have been affected after the derailment of seven coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala's Maharashtra on Tuesday.

 

7 coaches, engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails, rescue operations on
MUST READ
7 coaches, engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails, rescue operations on

Following is the list of diverted trains:

12859 CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Exp (JCO 29.8.2017) diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Manmad

Kasara and Asangaon suburban trains are running up to Titwala only. 

The list will be updated accordingly.

