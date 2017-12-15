Dushyant Chautala rides tractor to Parliament, courts trouble

NEW DELHI: As the Winter Session of Parliament begins, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala on Friday rode a tractor to reach Parliament.

The lower house MP drove his way to Parliament in a green tractor.

Delhi: INLD Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides a tractor to the Parliament #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/QnxPXCbxYW — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017

Reports suggest that police may confiscate Chautala's tractor, charging him with a fine of upto of Rs 2,000.

Dushyant Chautala is, at present, a Member of Parliament, from the Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency representing Indian National Lok Dal.

The Lok Sabha MP, while travelling, was also accompanied by two others in his tractor.

With the beginning of the winter session, nearly 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Muslim women rights, will be picked up in the session spread over 22 days.

The Opposition has been claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre delayed the Winter Session to avoid raking up key including GST ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly polls.

Gujarat polls were held in two phases on December 9 and 14, Himachal elections on November 9. The counting for both the states will be held on December 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meet to chalk out the strategy of the winter session of Parliament. He requested for cooperation by all parties in order to make the Parliament session a fruitful one.