North India

Dust storm chokes North India; floods wreak havoc in northeast, rescue ops underway

Torrential rain and flood situation in northeast states wreaked havoc on Thursday with at least nine people losing their lives and thousands displaced.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: A severe dust storm on Thursday hit North India claiming lives of 15 people and injuring 28 others. According to an official spokesperson as many as six persons died in Sitapur, three each in Gonda and Kaushambi and one each in Faizabad, Hardoi and Chitrakoot.

"Fifteen people were killed in dust storm (since yesterday). Six died in Sitapur, three each in Gonda and Kaushambi and one each in Faizabad, Hardoi and Chitrakoot," he said. 

In addition, at least 17 people were injured in Sitapur and 11 in Faizabad following the massive storm.

Torrential rain and flood situation in Northeast states wreaked havoc on Thursday with at least nine people losing their lives and thousands displaced in Assam, Manipur and Tripura, where the state governments have sought Armys help in rescue operations.

Two people lost their lives in landslide in a remote location in Assam's Dima Hasao district and one person died in Golaghat due to floods even as a total of 1,66,836 people are marooned in seven districts of the state. 

This is the first wave of flood to hit the state this year and according to Disaster Management Department officials, 370 villages were submerged by floods since Wednesday evening. The districts of Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, East and West Karbi Anglong have been affected.

Three major rivers are flowing above danger mark at different places, officials said.

While Dhansiri river is flowing over danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Barak river is flowing above Cachar followed by Badarpurghat at Karimganj, and at Matizuri in Hailakandi . Kushiyara river is flowing above danger level at Karimganj district, the officials said. 

The state government has pressed National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams into service in the affected areas for search and rescue operation. NDRF sources said that 422 persons have been rescued in from Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cacahar and Golaghat as on Thursday. 

Over 36,000 people are living in 115 relief camps in the flood-affected districts.

Train traffic has been affected following landslides triggered by incessant rains for past few days. 

(With inputs from IANS)

