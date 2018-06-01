हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dust storm hits Delhi NCR, several flights diverted

According to airport sources, the dust storm caused diversion of three flights, including a Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Chennai, which was re-routed to Lucknow.

New Delhi: A dust storm hit Delhi-NCR tonight, bringing some relief from the sultry weather.

A few flights were diverted due to the dust storm, sources at the IGI Airport said.

The dust storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, a dust storm with a wind speed of up to 40 kmph hit the national capital. It brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius at 8:30 pm to 35 degree Celsius at 9 pm. 

The weatherman forecast another dust storm in the city tomorrow.

According to airport sources, the dust storm caused diversion of three flights, including a Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Chennai, which was re-routed to Lucknow. 

Airlines such as Jet Airways and Vistara took to Twitter to announce delays in arrivals and departures due to air-traffic congestion in Delhi due to the adverse weather.

