Delhi rain

Dust storm, rains likely in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, Monday

Strong winds and thunderstorm, accompanied with rain, are likely to hit the Delhi-NCR region for the second consecutive day on Sunday. This comes a day after the region witnessed strong winds that went up to the speed of 96 km/hour. Several trees were uprooted while road and air traffic were badly hit.

Strong winds and thunderstorm, accompanied with rain, are likely to hit the Delhi-NCR region for the second consecutive day on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are also expected at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

This comes a day after the region witnessed strong winds that went up to the speed of 96 km/hour. Several trees were uprooted while road and air traffic were badly hit.

On Saturday, while the spate of intense heat wave continued till evening, the weather changed suddenly at around 5.10 pm, and the national capital region experienced heavy rains.

Services on blue and red line routes of the Delhi Metro also got disrupted. Meanwhile, as many as 35 flights were re-routed while 18 flights reportedly got cancelled.

The Delhi Police received 99 calls about uprooting of trees, 39 calls about fallen poles and 13 calls regarding wall/roof collapse. Some of the areas from where calls were received included Lutyens' Delhi, Maharani Bagh, and Moti Nagar.

The downed trees and the subsequent rains led to traffic snarls in Lutyens' Delhi, south Delhi and other areas.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 49 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

