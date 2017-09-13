close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

DUSU 2017 polls: NSUI makes a comeback in 2 posts, ABVP wins 2

The last five DUSU elections were dominated by BJP-backed ABVP

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 15:16
DUSU 2017 polls: NSUI makes a comeback in 2 posts, ABVP wins 2
NSUI candidate Rocky Tuseed won the DUSU President's post

New Delhi: Staging a massive comeback after five long years, National Students Union of India candidates won two positions  in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2017 on Wednesday. NSUI candidates Rocky Tuseed won the post of president, while Kunal Sehrawat won Vice President post. ABVP's Mahamedhaa Nagar bagged the secretary post. Recounting is on for joint secretary post. The election commission is yet to declare the results formally.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI tweeted, "#DUSUelection2017: NSUI wins President and Vice President posts, ABVP wins Secretary and Joint Secretary posts."

In the early rounds of counting, ABVP took a lead in all four posts. However, by afternoon, the tables turned and NSUI was back in the contest. By the eleventh round of counting, NSUI started securing a comfortable lead. There were a total of 16 rounds of counting.

Interestingly, None of the above or NOTA option received a good share of votes, surprising many.

Delhi University polls were held on September 12 with nearly 43% varsity students voting. Counting of votes began around 8:30 am on Wednesday in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp.

NSUI supporters celebrating their win on campus, shouting "Aayi, Aayi NSUI" (NSUI coming).

The last five DUSU elections were dominated by ABVP. 

Earlier this year, NSUI won the student council elections of Rajasthan and Punjab Universities.

NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress while ABVP is affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.  

TAGS

DUSU pollsDUSU electionsDUSU elections resultsABVPNSUINational Students Union Of IndiaAkhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi ParishadRocky Tuseed

From Zee News

India

India, Japan to finalise US-2 amphibious aircraft deal duri...

Vodafone offers unlimited international roaming plan at Rs 180 per day
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone offers unlimited international roaming plan at Rs...

Oommen Chandy government decision to accept land tax scraped
Kerala

Oommen Chandy government decision to accept land tax scrape...

‘iPhone X: The proverbial forbidden Apple I must have’
Technology

‘iPhone X: The proverbial forbidden Apple I must have’

Odisha MLAs demand hike in salary, MLA LAD Fund
Odisha

Odisha MLAs demand hike in salary, MLA LAD Fund

UN seeks &#039;massive&#039; aid boost amid Rohingya &#039;emergency within an emergency&#039;
World

UN seeks 'massive' aid boost amid Rohingya '...

CISCE asks schools to furnish safety updates
Education

CISCE asks schools to furnish safety updates

Bihar

I am real JD-U, will prove it: Sharad Yadav

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K policeman injured in accidental firing

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due