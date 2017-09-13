DUSU 2017 polls: NSUI makes a comeback in 2 posts, ABVP wins 2

New Delhi: Staging a massive comeback after five long years, National Students Union of India candidates won two positions in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2017 on Wednesday. NSUI candidates Rocky Tuseed won the post of president, while Kunal Sehrawat won Vice President post. ABVP's Mahamedhaa Nagar bagged the secretary post. Recounting is on for joint secretary post. The election commission is yet to declare the results formally.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI tweeted, "#DUSUelection2017: NSUI wins President and Vice President posts, ABVP wins Secretary and Joint Secretary posts."

In the early rounds of counting, ABVP took a lead in all four posts. However, by afternoon, the tables turned and NSUI was back in the contest. By the eleventh round of counting, NSUI started securing a comfortable lead. There were a total of 16 rounds of counting.

Interestingly, None of the above or NOTA option received a good share of votes, surprising many.

Delhi University polls were held on September 12 with nearly 43% varsity students voting. Counting of votes began around 8:30 am on Wednesday in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp.

NSUI supporters celebrating their win on campus, shouting "Aayi, Aayi NSUI" (NSUI coming).

The last five DUSU elections were dominated by ABVP.

Earlier this year, NSUI won the student council elections of Rajasthan and Punjab Universities.

NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress while ABVP is affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.