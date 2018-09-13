हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Univerisity

DUSU poll results 2018 live updates

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls ended on Wednesday with 44.46% voters turning up on election day. 

DUSU poll results 2018 live updates
Image Courtesy: PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls ended on Wednesday with 44.46% voters turning up on election day. 

The results will be announced on Thursday where the main student unions - BJP backed-Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress backed-National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were against each other. While the AAP backed-Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) contested the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) this year. 

This year, polling took place in around 52 centers in the colleges. There has been an increase in the voter turnout percentage as last year the University saw 43% turnout. 

With nearly 1.35 lakh voters to decide the fate of 23 candidates, the poll results will be out soon.

Follow here for live updates:

# Counting of votes has begun at 8 am.

# 44.46% voters turned up to cast their vote on Wednesday.  

# The ABVP panel has Ankiv Baisoya for the post of President, Shakti Singh for Vice-President, Sudhir Dedha for the post of Secretary and Jyoti Chaudhary for Joint-Secretary. 

# The NSUI has Sunny Chillar for the post of President, Leena for Vice-President, Aakash Choudhary for Secretary and Saurabh Yadav for the post of Joint-Secretary.

# The AISA-CYSS panel for DUSU polls had - Abhigyan for the post of President, Anshika for the post of Vice-President, Chandramani for General Secretary and Sunny Tanwar for Joint Secretary.

# Heavy police force was deployed in the area, with around 700 personnel stationed in the north campus and over 500 personnel deployed in the south campus.

# A person wearing a question mark sign was detained by police outside the Ramjas College, but after it was found he had a college ID card, he was let off. 

# Some members of parties, who were seen canvassing for votes, were warned by the police personnel.

# Senior faculty members were posted as observers at the centers and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been installed, the official said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Delhi UniverisityDUSUDUSU Eelections 2018ABVPNSUICYSSAISA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close