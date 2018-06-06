हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mark Rutte

Dutch PM mopping floor after spilling coffee makes Twitter wonder about Indian politicians

If you thought only Indians don't expect their politicians to clean up their mess like Dutch PM recently did , you would be wrong.

A video of Dutch Prime Minister mopping the floor after he accidentally spilt coffee inside the country's Parliament has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Mark Rutte is seen cleaning up the mess he created without assuming the housekeeping staff would obviously attend to it. It has made many in India wonder about how an Indian politician would have reacted in a similar situation.

Politicians, especially PMs, around the world are accustomed to making big decisions and being taken care of in return. For Rutte though, the second part may not be all that important as the Dutch PM quickly borrowed a mop from a cleaner nearby and began sweeping the floor after he spilt his cuppa. Even in The Netherlands, it is not very common to see an important political figure publicly take a mop to sweep a floor and Rutte's instinctive act earned him claps and cheers - especially from members of the cleaning staff.

Through it all, there was a wide smile on Rutte's face and he received enormous praise for his humility from netizens around the world.

Even Indians joined in to praise the Dutch PM but many of them wondered about what would have happened had a similar incident happened in the Parliament in New Delhi.

 

 

 

And while many Indian politicians did wield brooms to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, people at large appear weary from a very prevelant VIP culture here - a culture that apparantly exists in the US and the UK in almost equal measure.

 

 

For now then, the Dutch PM has become a figure of political envy for people around the world.

 

Tags:
Mark RutteDutch PMNetherlands PM

