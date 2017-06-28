Dutch PM's Hindi tweet to Narendra Modi has evoked funny reactions on Twitter – know why

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent three-nation tour cemented the bilateral relations between Indian and the Netherlands, the BJP leader's foreign sojourn was unique inj many ways.

When PM Modi landed at The Hague, the capital of the Netherlands, on Tuesday on the final leg of his three-nation tour, he was accorded red-carpet welcome by the authorities there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived home on Wednesday following a successful three-nation tour, also got a pleasant gift from none other than Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands.

A picture shared by news agency ANI showed PM Modi riding a bycycle which was gifted to him by his Dutch counterpart Prime Minister Mark Rutte who was seen smiling.

After reaching Delhi, PM Modi thanked the Government of the Netherlands for the phenomenal hospitality during his visit in a tweet in both English and Dutch.

I thank the people & Government of the Netherlands for the phenomenal hospitality during my visit. This visit was memorable & fruitful. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2017

Ik bedank het volk en regering van Nederland voor de fenomenale gastvrijheid tijdens mijn bezoek. Dit bezoek was memorabel en productief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2017

Mark Rutte also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted to his Indian counterpart in Hindi.

However, this didn't go well with the Twitter users who reacted to the absolute lack of space in Dutch PM's Hindi tweet.

Here are some of those reactions:-

