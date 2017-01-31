E Ahamed suffers cardiac arrest and collapses in Parliament; condition critical

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member E Ahamed collapsed in Parliament's Central Hall on Tuesday during the Budget Session.

Ahamed, who represents Kerala in the Lok Sabha, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while both houses of Parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee. His condition is critical, doctors attending to him said.

"The condition of Ahamed is serious and he is currently under close observation of doctors in the ICU," a senior doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital told IANS.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted sources at RML hospital as saying that the MP from Kerala is on a ventilator.

"The MP had no pulse or heartbeat when he arrived at the hospital. A team of doctors carried out a resuscitation procedure following which his heartbeat returned,” a senior doctor said.

A team of three doctors, consisting head of cardiology Neeraj Pandit, head of anaesthesia Rajesh Sood and In-charge of Nursing facility RS Tonk, has been constituted to monitor Ahamed`s condition.

Earlier, 78-year-old Ahamed, who is the president of Indian Union Muslim League, complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, sources said.

The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain did not reduce, he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital's nursing home where doctors tried to revive him.

At around 2.15 pm, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre ICU where he has been put on a ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about his health.

According to hospital sources, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Development Of North East Region Minister Jitendra Singh visited RML hospital to inquire about Ahamed's condition.

Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

