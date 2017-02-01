E Ahamed, the leader who played pivotal role in India’s diplomatic ties with Arab countries

New Delhi: Kerala MP E Ahamed passed away early Wednesday, a day after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament's Central Hall.

The 78-year-old Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fell unconscious in Parliament's Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee's address.

Notably, the Kerala leader had been a member of Lok Sabha for over 25 years.

The five-time member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly was elected to the Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms starting 1991. His debut into the Kerala Legislative Assembly was in 1967.

He has served as Minister of State for External Affairs from May 2004 to May 2009. He later assumed charge as Minister of State for Railways between May 2009 and January 2011. He again became Minister of State of External Affairs in January 2011 and took the additional charge as Minister of State for Human Resource Development in July 2011.

He played a pivotal role in India’s diplomatic relations with the Arab countries and also enjoyed cordial ties with most of the rulers of West Asian nations.

The leader will be remembered for facilitating the annual pilgrimage from India.

Before his stint in politics, he worked as a reporter for a regional newspaper, Chandrinka. Until his death, he was the executive director of the daily. Educated at Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahamed used to practice law in the district court in Thalassery and the Kerala High Court in Kochi.

He had also represented India in the United Nations many times between 1991 and 2014.

He has authored three books in English and Malayalam.

Ahamed is survived by two sons - Ahamed Raeez and Nazeer Ahamed, and daughter Dr Fousia Shershad. His wife Suhara died in a car accident in 1999.

