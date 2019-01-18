E-ticketing website IRCTC to become inaccessible to these users, here's why

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website is set to become inaccessible to the Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 users as Indian Railways has decided to migrate its official website – www.irctc.co.in – to TLS 1.2. The decision has been taken with an aim to boost the security features of the website.

Windows XP/Server 2003 users will be able to access the website only after upgrading their operating systems.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC on Wednesday released a statement saying that those who will use the platform to book air tickers would now get free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh.

The statement added that the new facility will be available for both domestic and international flight passengers. The IRCTC has launched this insurance scheme in order to provide financial protection to air travelers against accidental death and total or permanent disability. IRCTC has joined hands with Bharti AXA General Insurance to launch this new scheme under which the IRCTC will bear the premium for insurance to secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. The IRCTC statement said that the insurance cover will be for both one-way and round trip.

The IRCTC on Wednesday also launched its first automatic pizza vending machine at the Mumbai Central railway station. The move is seen as an attempt by the IRCTC to modernise the Indian Railways.

“As a part of catering modernisation step, IRCTC has installed an automatic Pizza Vending Machine at Mumbai Central Railway Station. This machine will dish out hot pizzas in “mechanised” way for commuters visiting the station,” tweeted IRCTC.