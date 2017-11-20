Each Congress defeat directly proportional to Rahul Gandhi's elevation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress announced the schedule for the party president election.

Taking a swipe at the Gandhi scion, the BJP leader said, “Each electoral defeat of the Congress is directly proportional to the promotion of Rahul Gandhi in the party hierarchy.”

Singh's comments come after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday announce the schedule of Congress president election.

The BJP leader further expressed confidence on winning the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress Working Committee on Monday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president.

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, released the schedule of the Congress president poll.

Notification for Congress president election will be issued on December 1. Last date to file the nomination papers has been fixed for December 4.

Voting will be conducted on December 16 and the results for which will be declared on December 19.

On several occasions, BJP leaders have taken swipe at the Gandhi scion.

While campaigning for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in October said that even Congress leaders and workers find it difficult to understand what their party vice president says.

"The Congress promotes dynasty. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi is at the frontline, then what would the party workers do?" Gadkari had said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Centre over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said, "Rahul and responsibility never go together, but Rahul and rhetoric make a good combination."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his comments on note ban, Union minister Giriraj Singh tweeted, "Looks like those notes were very close to his heart....Rattled (sic)."