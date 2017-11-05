EAM assures all help to family of Sikh boy beaten up in US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday assured all help and assistance to the family of a Sikh boy who was allegedly beaten in Washington State in the US.

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in Washington State. His father alleged that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

"I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco. Our consulate is in touch with the community leaders and is also contacting the school authorities. We will provide all help and assistance as per wishes of the family," Swaraj said.