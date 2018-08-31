No change H-1B visa processing, Swaraj to rake issue during 2+2 dialogue

India: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to rake the issue of H-1B visas during the upcoming two-plus-two India US dialogue.

As of now, there's been no change in the processing of H-1B visas, the Trump Administration told India on Thursday.

A report by an American non-profit body last month stated that there's been a substantial increase in denial of H-1B visa petitions of Indians by the US Immigration authority as compared to people of other nationalities.

Last month, Swaraj had said that the issue will be raised during the bilateral meet.

"We are already raising the issue formally at various fora. We are speaking on it with the White House, with state administration as well as with Congressmen... We will raise it humbly at the 2+2 dialogue on September 6 in New Delhi," Swaraj told the Rajya Sabha.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will visit New Delhi on September 6-7 for the 2+2 dialogue being hosted by their Indian counterparts Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman.

A senior official Trump administration, on the condition of anonymity, said that America is aware that India will raise the H-1B issue, but added that there's nothing much to say as the policy remains same and is undergoing review.

"The Trump Administration's executive order has called for a broad review of the US worker visa programme known as H-1B in the interest of ensuring that they are administered in a way that doesn't disadvantage US workers or wages," the official said.

"But there has been no change to the processing of H-1B visas. So it's really impossible for me to speculate on the outcome and any possible changes to the system. It is obviously an issue that is important to India," the official added.

US has stressed that upcoming two-plus-two dialogue in New Delhi next week will be "a major opportunity" to enhance the US' engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities.

With PTI Inputs