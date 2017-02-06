Earthquake: Here are dos and don’ts

New Delhi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale on Monday hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said J L Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10.33 PM," he said, as per PTI.

Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities.

Tremors were felt across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh also after which many people rushed out of their homes.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Here are some of the things that you should take care during an earthquake-

Before an earthquake:

Follow and advocate local safe building codes for earthquake resistant construction.

Follow and advocate upgrading poorly built structures.

Make plan and preparation for emergency relief.

Identify the medical centres, fire fighting stations, police posts and organise relief society of your area.

Know the electric and water shut off locations in your house.

Heavy objects, glasses, cutlery should be kept in lower shelves.

Flower pots should not be kept on the parapet.

During an earthquake:

Keep calm and reassure others.

During the event, the safest place is an open space, away from buildings.

If you are indoors, take cover under a desk, table, bed or doorways and against inside walls and staircase. Stay away from glass doors, glass panes, windows or outside doors. Do not rush to go out of the building, to avoid stampede.

If you are outside, move away from buildings and utility wires.

Once in the open, stay there till the vibrations stops.

If you are in a moving vehicle, stop as quickly as possible and stay in the vehicle.

Free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run outside.

Do not use candles, matches or other open flames. Put out all fires.

After an earthquake:

Keep stock of drinking water, foodstuff and first-aid equipment in accessible place.

Do not spread and believe rumours.

Turn on your transistor or television to get the latest information/bulletins and aftershock warnings.

Provide help to others and develop confidence.

Attend the injured persons and give them aid, whatever is possible and also inform hospital.

Be prepared for aftershocks as these may strike.

Close the valve of kitchen gas stove, if it is on. If it is closed, do not open. Do not use open flames.

Do not operate electric switches or appliances, if gas leaks are suspected.

Check water pipes, electric lines and fittings. If damaged, shut off the main valves. Do not touch live wires of electricity.

If needed, open doors and cup boards carefully as objects may fall.

(Do’s & Dont’s information source IMD)