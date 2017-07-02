close
Earthquake hits Myanmar, northeast India

India's northeastern states shook on Sunday morning when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, officials said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 12:48

Shillong: India's northeastern states shook on Sunday morning when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, officials said.

The quake were felt at 10.57 a.m. with its epicentre in the Myanmar-India border region, said an official of the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.

Seven of the northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur -- are considered by seismologists as lying in the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

