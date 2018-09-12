Earthquake hits Northeast belt; tremors felt across Bihar, West Bengal, Assam

PATNA/KOLKATA: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam. Strong tremors were felt across the north-east belt including certain parts of Bihar, West Bengal and other Northeast states.

In Bihar, the earthquake tremors were felt in Patna, Kisanganj, Sahebjang, Khagaria and Hazaribag.

In West Bengal, the tremors were felt in Kolkata, 24 Paraganas etc. Several people took to Twitter to report about the quake.

Details of the epicentre of the quake are not yet clear.

Two separate earthquakes were reported from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The first earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 5:15 am. The quake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. According to India Meteorological Department, the quake had a latitude of 35.6° N, longitude of 76.3 E and a depth of 174 kilometers. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana's Jhajjar, occurred at 5:43 am.