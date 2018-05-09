हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in north India

Earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday.  

Delhi: Earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday. Tremors were felt in the Kashmir Valley, parts of Himachal Pradesh and the national capital region. 

Following are some of the reactions by social media users from Kashmir:

The magnitude was 6.2 and the location of the quake's epicentre was 30 km north of Ishkashim, which is the name of two towns that sit right next to each other across the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

More details are awaited.

