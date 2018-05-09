Earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in north India

Delhi: Earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday. Tremors were felt in the Kashmir Valley, parts of Himachal Pradesh and the national capital region.
M6.0 #earthquake (#землетрясение) strikes 164 km SE of #Kŭlob (#Tajikistan) 9 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/O65lXcI3oG
— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 9, 2018
Following are some of the reactions by social media users from Kashmir:
Everybody safe #Kashmir #Srinagar
Terrible tremors #Earthquake still shivering
— تا بش نصیر⏺️ (@iam_Altruist) May 9, 2018
Earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan. Strong tremors felt across Jammu & Kashmir. Second major earthquake in a day. pic.twitter.com/KfteLMA7Fl
— Fahad Malik (@Fahad4014) May 9, 2018
Just felt the earthquake in Kashmir Valley.
Hope everyone will safe.#Earthquake #Kashmir
— Mauseen Khan (@mauseen_khan) May 9, 2018
The magnitude was 6.2 and the location of the quake's epicentre was 30 km north of Ishkashim, which is the name of two towns that sit right next to each other across the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
More details are awaited.