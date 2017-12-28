हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Earthquake measuring 4.7 hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag

The earthquake is believed to have hit at around 1646 hours with the epicentre in Chamoli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 28, 2017, 17:58 PM IST
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday evening.

The region is vulnerable to earthquakes and just earlier this month, a 5.5 earthquake had occurred in Rudraprayag with trempors being felt across several cities in north India.

