Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Nicobar islands

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Nicobar islands at around 1000hrs on Monday morning.

While there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property at the time of filing this report, emergency personnel have reportedly been put on alert.

The earthquake comes just hours after a massive earthquake measuring 7 on Richter Scale caused widespread damage in the Indonesian island of Lombok. The death toll is expected to rise to over 100 with hundreds wounded and thousands of structures damaged.