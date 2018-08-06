हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Nicobar islands

Emergency personnel have reportedly been put on alert.

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Nicobar islands
Representational image

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Nicobar islands at around 1000hrs on Monday morning.

While there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property at the time of filing this report, emergency personnel have reportedly been put on alert.

The earthquake comes just hours after a massive earthquake measuring 7 on Richter Scale caused widespread damage in the Indonesian island of Lombok. The death toll is expected to rise to over 100 with hundreds wounded and thousands of structures damaged.

Tags:
EarthquakeRichter scale

Must Watch